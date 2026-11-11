Farmers threaten to intensify stir over Sheron sugar mill land transfer

Farmer organisations affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have demanded that the district administration honour its October 30 written assurance to arrange a meeting with a representative of the Punjab Government over the proposed transfer of ownership of the cooperative sugar mill at Sheron.

Farmer leaders Tarsem Singh Luhar, Manjit Singh Baggu, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Principal Dalbir Singh Deol, Kehar Singh Mughalchak, Gurpreet Singh Gandiwind and Buta Singh Mughalchak said the administration had given the assurance after agitating farmers blocked the national highway on October 30. The farmers had lifted the blockade after being promised that a meeting with a state government representative would be arranged within a week.

However, several days have passed beyond the stipulated period, but the administration has failed to arrange the meeting, they alleged. They warned that the organisations would intensify their agitation if their concerns were not addressed soon and held the administration responsible for any consequences.

The leaders demanded that the land belonging to the Sheron cooperative sugar mill should not be transferred to other departments. They claimed that farmers held a 60 per cent share in the mill and were therefore stakeholders in its land and assets.

Advertisement

They alleged that the government had forcibly issued a notification for transferring the land to other departments, paving the way for the permanent closure of the cooperative sugar mill. The farmers of the area would not accept such a move, they said.

The leaders urged the district administration to arrange talks with the state government in accordance with its written assurance.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ protest at the Pakka Morcha entered its 173rd day on Monday.