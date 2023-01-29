Farmers to block rail tracks in protest against Centre today

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC) has announced that they would block railway tracks for three hours on Sunday in 14 places across 12 districts to protest against the Central Government over various issues.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), stated that railway tracks at various locations, including in Devidaspura near Jandiala Guru in Amritsar district, at the Batala railway station in Gurdaspur district, Khadur Sahib, Patti and at the Tarn Taran Railway Station, Basti Taikan Wali, Guru Harshai in Ferozepur district, the Moga railway station, the Malot railway station in Muktsar district, the Fazilka railway station, the Mansa railway station, the Jalandhar cantonment railway station, the Kapurthala railway station and the Tanda railway station in Hoshiarpur district and Samrala in Ludhiana district.

Talking about the issues and demands, the KMSC General Secretary stated that BJP leaders Aman Dabas and Pradeep Khatri and 250 other people had attacked the women’s camp near the stage of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Punjab) at the Singhu Border, Delhi, on January 29 at around 10 am amid the Delhi farmer agitation.

“Tents were torn, petrol bombs were thrown by attackers. The Delhi Police lathi-charged farmers. Till date, no action has been taken against the accused BJP leaders. It is demanded that appropriate action be taken against the accused. Despite giving written assurance, the MSP guarantee law has not been enacted till date. The police cases against the farmers were not withdrawn. The families of the martyrs of the Delhi morcha should be given compensation and jobs,” said Pandher.