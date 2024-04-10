Farmers to block railway tracks at Shambu today

Amritsar, April 9
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher has said that farmers would block railway tracks at the Shambu border in protest against the Central and Haryana Governments on Wednesday.
Pandher, who was earlier detained in Tamil Nadu said the protest at Haryana borders would continue till demand regarding legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) was accepted by the Centre.
The KMSC stated that earlier farmers had plans to block rail routes on Tuesday, but later it was postponed to Wednesday. The union has also demanded that all farmer leaders arrested by the Haryana Police must be released immediately.
“We postponed the protest on rail tracks as the administration had called a meeting of farmer leaders. The administration had stated that issues could be resolved without holding protest on rail tracks,” he said, while adding that they had demanded that the government should make arrangements for electricity and water at protest sites.
Farmer leaders said the protest on rail tracks would halt trains. “We have been forced to intensify our protest as even after 50 days of the beginning of the agitation, the government has not reached out to farmers. Instead, a large number of farmers from Haryana have been arrested,” Pandher said.
