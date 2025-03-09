DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Farmers to gherao residences of ministers, MLAs on March 10

Farmers to gherao residences of ministers, MLAs on March 10

Even as the agrarian community is already fighting with the Central Government over the issue of minimum support price for crops, farmer unions have now locked horns with the state government and announced to gherao the residence of cabinet ministers...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:21 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Even as the agrarian community is already fighting with the Central Government over the issue of minimum support price for crops, farmer unions have now locked horns with the state government and announced to gherao the residence of cabinet ministers and MLAs on March 10.

To plan dharnas, the Punjab chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting at the Fauja Singh Bhullar Memorial Hall here, which was attended by prominent farmer leaders. The meeting was convened to discuss various issues affecting the farming community in the state.

The meeting resolved to protest against government’s inaction and condemned the state government’s alleged apathy towards farmers’ demands and its attempt to shift the responsibility to the

Advertisement

Central Government.

Farmer leaders demanded minimum support price for all crops to ensure the growers receive fair compensation. They are also demanding debt relief and establishment of a cattle shelter for stray animals.

Advertisement

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, a prominent farmer leader, announced plans to gherao the residences of Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO and MLAs Jaswinder Singh and Dalbir Singh Tong.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab, Jatinder Singh Chhina state general secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union, Dhanwant Singh Khatrai Kalan of the Kirti Kisan Union Punjab and Lakhbir Singh Nijampura, state general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Sabha, were among other farm leaders who attended the meeting.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper