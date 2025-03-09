Farmers to gherao residences of ministers, MLAs on March 10

Even as the agrarian community is already fighting with the Central Government over the issue of minimum support price for crops, farmer unions have now locked horns with the state government and announced to gherao the residence of cabinet ministers and MLAs on March 10.

To plan dharnas, the Punjab chapter of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting at the Fauja Singh Bhullar Memorial Hall here, which was attended by prominent farmer leaders. The meeting was convened to discuss various issues affecting the farming community in the state.

The meeting resolved to protest against government’s inaction and condemned the state government’s alleged apathy towards farmers’ demands and its attempt to shift the responsibility to the

Advertisement

Central Government.

Farmer leaders demanded minimum support price for all crops to ensure the growers receive fair compensation. They are also demanding debt relief and establishment of a cattle shelter for stray animals.

Advertisement

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, a prominent farmer leader, announced plans to gherao the residences of Cabinet Ministers Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO and MLAs Jaswinder Singh and Dalbir Singh Tong.

Dr Satnam Singh Ajnala, state president of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha Punjab, Jatinder Singh Chhina state general secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union, Dhanwant Singh Khatrai Kalan of the Kirti Kisan Union Punjab and Lakhbir Singh Nijampura, state general secretary of the Punjab Kisan Sabha, were among other farm leaders who attended the meeting.