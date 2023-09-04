Farmers to join Sanyukt Kisan Morcha protest on Sept 11

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 3

The farmers under the banner of the Kirti Kisan Union Punjab held a meeting at Kukrawala village near here to mobilise support for the protest call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) from September 11 to September 13 to demand fair compensation for the flood victims.

Earlier, the SKM had rejected the government’s announcement for paying Rs 6,800 per acre compensation while terming it too less relief.

Addressing the farmers during the meeting, Dhanwant Singh Khatrai Kalan said, “The farmers would join protest in large numbers outside the residences of Cabinet Ministers of the state government from September 11 to September 13.”

Another farmer leader Kabal Singh Chinna said, “The government has announced Rs 6,800 per acre compensation. In many areas the farmers have paid Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per acre for transplanting seeds. The farmers have also spent huge amounts on diesel and other inputs.” He said they would also demand fair compensation for the people whose houses were damaged by floods.