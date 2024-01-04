Farmers to protest police inaction in murder bid case

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 3

Farmer unions associated with the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and human rights organisations in a joint meeting here at the Gandhi Municipal Park chalked out a plan to hold a protest against the SSP and the DSP, Tarn Taran, for not arresting those nominated as accused in an attempt to murder case. The incident took place at Padhri Kalan village here.

In the case, Salwinder Singh, brother of Narbhinder Singh, state leader of the Manukhi Adhikar Sabha, was seriously injured after being attacked by a group of people in the village and a case was registered in this regard over three months ago. The farmers unions and other organisations staged a dharna in front of the SSP office on December 20 and they were assured by the SSP that the accused would be arrested within two days.

Daljit Singh Dialpura and other leaders, who addressed farmer unions here today, condemned the SSP and the DSP, Tarn Taran, for not arresting the accused nominated in the case.

The unions resolved that effigies the SSP and the DSP would be burnt from January 6 till January 15 in different parts of the district. They also decided that a delegation of farmers would meet the DIG, Ferozpur, demanding the arrest of the accused.

#human rights #Tarn Taran