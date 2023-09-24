Farmers told to close defunct open borewells

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 23

Open borewells are a threat to the safety of children and cause ground water contamination. This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar while issuing instructions to officials to ensure that all defunct borewells were covered to avoid mishaps.

The DC has asked Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Panchayat Department, power corporation, Agriculture and Water Supply and Sanitation Department officials to ensure implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines in this regard.

The DC said people, especially farmers should be made aware of dangers of open borewells. He asked the departments to identify all such borewells. He said local panchayats should also look into the issue.

The DC said all open borewells must be closed within a month’s time. He warned that action would be taken against all those who failed to comply with the instructions. The administration has announced that in case of an accident, action would be taken against owner of the borewell.