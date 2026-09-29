Farmers trained in mushroom cultivation to diversify income

Progressive farmers, youth and women took part in a six-day training programme on mushroom cultivation organised under the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) scheme at the Farmers Training Centre, Khalsa College, on Monday.

The programme aimed to encourage farmers to diversify beyond traditional farming by taking up allied agricultural activities to supplement their income.

Advertisement

Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh said mushroom cultivation could be a profitable allied occupation and help farmers increase their earnings.

Advertisement

During the training, Dr Jaswinder Singh, Agriculture Information Officer, Khalsa College, provided practical and technical guidance on preparing compost, selecting mushroom varieties and sowing techniques.

Deputy Director Horticulture, Tarn Taran, Tejinder Singh, briefed the participants on various schemes being implemented by the Horticulture Department.

Advertisement

Sukhchain Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture, explained the facilities available to farmers under the ATMA scheme.

District Development Manager, NABARD, Manjit Singh, apprised the farmers of Central and state government schemes aimed at promoting allied agricultural activities and encouraging farmers to take up income-generating ventures.