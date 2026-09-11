Farmers trained in scientific cultivation of oilseed crops

A farmers’ training programme on the scientific cultivation of oilseed crops was organised at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Nag Kalan, under the National Mission on Edible Oils–Oilseeds (NMEO-OS), with experts urging farmers to increase the area under mustard and toria cultivation during the rabi season.

The programme was held under the guidance of Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dosanjh. Farmers from the Jandiala Guru, Attari and Verka blocks participated in the training.

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Experts provided technical information on the scientific cultivation of mustard and toria, covering the selection of improved varieties, use of quality seed, crop management, balanced application of fertilisers, and pest and disease management.

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Officials also briefed farmers about available incentives.