Farmers’ troubles not over as more rain predicted

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 29

Trouble for the wheat growers seem to be far from over as the weatherman has forecast more rain in the next few days. As per an alert issued by the Agriculture Department, the chances of rain from March 30 to April 1 are high.

However, more rain at this time when the wheat crop is in the ripening stage and has already suffered damage due to heavy rain last week would bring more trouble for the farming community. The farmers stated that this year, the weather had not been good from the start of the wheat season.

“First it did not rain for almost four months after the paddy was harvested. Then we witnessed unusually high temperatures in mid-February when the wheat grains were still gaining weight. Now in March when the wheat crop hardly requires any irrigation, rain has already lashed the district two-three times. Now we want no more rain at this time,” said Gurnam Singh, a farmer.

While the harvesting of wheat in some parts of the state has started, in the Majha region it usually begins after Baisakhi. With only two weeks left for the harvesting season to begin, the prediction of rain has only worried the wheat growers who are anticipating a decrease in yield.

“It has been observed that the yield of wheat crop has been declining over the years due to the early onset of summer. Researchers claim that they are developing heat-resistant wheat varieties. The farmers are worried as decrease in yield would mean decrease in their income,” said Alambir Singh, another farmer.

Decrease in yield anticipated

While the harvesting of wheat in some parts of the state has started, in the Majha region it usually begins after Baisakhi. With only two weeks left for the harvesting season to begin, the prediction of rain has only worried the wheat growers who are anticipating a decrease in yield.