Farmers unhappy over govt measures to manage stubble

  Amritsar
Say introduction of new machines not yielding expected results

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, November 11

Even as the Agriculture Department comes up with a new machine almost every year and recommends these equipment to solve the problem of crop residue burning in the state, the measure has so far failed to yield results and only added to the financial burden on farmers.

The latest in the series is the surface seeding-cum-mulching machine in which seeds and fertilisers are broadcast in a field and the crop residue is cut and spread over the field.

Though the government is providing a subsidy of 40 per cent on purchase of the machine, the technique is yet to become popular. “It has been going on for many years. The government first came up with the zero-till drill. A few years later, it introduced Happy Seeder machine and then again a few years later, Super Seeder Machine, and now, Surface Seeder Machine,” said Kuljeet Singh, a local farmer.

Like Kuljeet Singh, many other farmers also complained that they have ended up buying machine after machine but failed to get the advertised results. “The crux of the problem is not wheat sowing. It could even be done by broadcasting seeds with hand and fertilisers as farmers have been doing it for centuries,” said another farmer Balraj Singh.

The farmers said that the government should focus on creating use-and-demand for the crop residue. “If the government is so serious, why doesn’t it send its own machines and make bales of crop residue. After all, it is spending more money on providing subsidy on machines which have so far failed to solve the problem. Most farmers would be ready to give the crop residue for free provided it does not have any need for burning even after bales are made,” suggested another farmer.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney during a visit here today stated that baler attachments should be made mandatory with combine harvesters.

Sahney said the crop residue can be used in the paper-and-pulp industry, cement bricks manufacturing units, bio-gas and bio-ethanol production. He said the Central government should seriously consider making hay-balers rent-free and also incentivise sale of straw by the farmers. A cohesive approach by the state and Centre is needed to stem the problem at its very source, together with providing MSP to alternate crops for farmers to get out of the paddy-wheat circle, he added.

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

