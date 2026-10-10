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Home / Amritsar / Farmers urged to adopt scientific stubble management practices

Farmers urged to adopt scientific stubble management practices

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:28 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Under the leadership of Patti SDM Amandeep, meetings were held with farmers in the hotspot villages of Shaheed and Gharyala to encourage them to adopt scientific stubble management practices.

The meetings were organised by Dr Bhupinder Singh, Block Agriculture Officer, Patti, along with officials and employees of the Agriculture Department, Revenue Department and other departments concerned. A large number of village sarpanches and farmers attended the meetings.

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Farmers were informed that managing paddy straw scientifically in the fields, instead of burning it, helps maintain soil fertility, increase organic matter content and protect the environment from pollution.

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Addressing the gatherings, SDM Amandeep urged farmers and village sarpanches to extend their full cooperation to the administration in ensuring strict compliance with the directions issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding stubble management.

He emphasised that effective stubble management was a collective responsibility and that close coordination among farmers, village panchayats and the departments concerned was essential to prevent stubble burning and safeguard the environment.

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