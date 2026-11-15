Farmers urged to adopt super seeders to curb farm fires in Amritsar

The Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department is setting up demonstration plots across the district to encourage farmers to adopt direct sowing of wheat and scientific management of paddy stubble amid a resurgence in stubble-burning incidents and deteriorating air quality.

The initiative aims to promote in-situ crop residue management, protect the environment and improve agricultural productivity.

Chief Agriculture Officer Amarjit Singh Dusanjh said under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme, the department had provided machines, including Super Seeders and Happy Seeders, to farmers at subsidised rates to facilitate scientific management of paddy stubble.

He said a Super Seeder enabled farmers to sow wheat directly in fields containing paddy stubble without burning the residue. The machine incorporates the stubble into the soil, where it decomposes and adds organic matter and essential nutrients. This also improves soil structure, moisture retention and fertility.

Advertisement

Block Agriculture Officer, Majitha, Harbhinder Singh urged farmers to refrain from burning paddy stubble, as it releases harmful gases and smoke into the atmosphere, increasing air pollution and posing health risks to humans and animals.