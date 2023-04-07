Farmers urged to cultivate fruit trees

Amritsar, April 6
The Horticulture Department in association with Pear Estate organised an event to create awareness about the cultivation of fruit trees at Orchard in Attari here today.
On the occasion, Tajinder Singh, Deputy Director (Horticulture), educated farmers on different aspects of pear cultivation. He informed the farmers about the nutritious value of the fruit.
Deputy Director, Horticulture (Market Intelligence), Jagtar Singh educated farmers on different marketing techniques for the crop. He said people should prefer cultivation and consumption of native fruits as they had more nutritious value.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On course to root out graft: PM Modi
Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...
Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Opposition
Govt doesn’t walk the talk on democracy, says Kharge
More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black in Punjab
Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met