Farmers urged to cultivate fruit trees

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

The Horticulture Department in association with Pear Estate organised an event to create awareness about the cultivation of fruit trees at Orchard in Attari here today.

On the occasion, Tajinder Singh, Deputy Director (Horticulture), educated farmers on different aspects of pear cultivation. He informed the farmers about the nutritious value of the fruit.

Deputy Director, Horticulture (Market Intelligence), Jagtar Singh educated farmers on different marketing techniques for the crop. He said people should prefer cultivation and consumption of native fruits as they had more nutritious value.