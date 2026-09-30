Farmers urged to shun stubble burning

A district-level Kisan Mela was organised at Bhattal Farm in Naushera Pannu on Tuesday to provide farmers with the latest information on rabi crops and allied agricultural activities under the Atma scheme of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

The mela was inaugurated by Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhun, who urged farmers to refrain from burning paddy stubble. He said a subsidy of Rs 9.80 crore had been provided to farmers in the district this year for stubble-management machinery, while more than Rs 41 lakh had been earmarked for farmers adopting direct sowing of paddy. Dhun also highlighted various initiatives being undertaken by the government for the welfare of farmers.

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