Farmers voice anger as long power cuts damage paddy

Angered over the damage caused to paddy due to long power cuts, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha today held a protest in front of the office of the Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL.

Farm leaders Harjinder Singh Tanda, Tarsem Singh Luhar, Nachhattar Singh Pannu, Gurbachan Singh Gharka, Harjit Singh Nijjar, Gursahib Singh Dal, Mahavir Singh Gill and Manjit Singh Baggu said the state government had failed to strike a balance between demand and consumption.

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Farmers did not even have water for their crops.

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A farm leader said instead of depending on private firms for electricity generation, the government should start a hydel plant.

“It is the government’s duty to provide its farmers with adequate power and water. Why should we be made to suffer for its failures,” another farm leader said.Even residents are fed up with long power cuts. “If the government fails to work out a solution, we will intensify our agitation,” farm leaders said.