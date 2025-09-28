DT
Farmers will not face shortage of DAP: Amritsar DC

Farmers will not face shortage of DAP: Amritsar DC

Supply already started through cooperative societies

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:22 AM Sep 28, 2025 IST
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney has assured farmers that there will be no shortage of DAP fertilisers for the upcoming wheat sowing season. After a meeting with officials, the DC said that proper arrangements had been made according to the district’s requirement and the supply had already started through cooperative societies.

Jagjit Singh, district registrar, Cooperative Societies, said that as per Punjab Government’s instructions, the supply of DAP to cooperative societies was being given priority and it would continue smoothly. He added that the district’s demand had already been placed and the fertiliser stocks were being received accordingly.

Singh appealed to farmers not to panic or buy on the black market, and instead stay in touch with their cooperative societies. He added that nodal officers had also been appointed for this purpose. Farmers can contact Sukhpal Singh at 9876067693 or Harinder Pal Singh at 8360105337 regarding the supply of the same, he said.

Chief Agriculture Officer Baljinder Singh Bhullar advised farmers to also use other phosphatic fertilisers available in the market to ensure timely sowing. Apart from DAP, triple super phosphate (46%) can be used along with 20kg urea per acre at the time of sowing, which will provide the same amount of nitrogen and phosphorus as DAP.

He further said that per acre farmers could also use 20 kg urea with 155 kg single super phosphate (16%). Other available fertilisers like NPK 16-16-16, NPK 15-15-15, NPK 12-32-16, NPK 10-26-26, urea ammonium phosphate (24-24-0) and ammonium phosphate sulphate (20-20-0-13) can also be used for wheat sowing.


