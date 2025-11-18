DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Farmers, workers burn effigies across Amritsar to oppose Electricity Amendment Bill

Farmers, workers burn effigies across Amritsar to oppose Electricity Amendment Bill

Warned that privatisation of the power sector would make electricity costly

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:13 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
Farmers and workers during a protest in Amritsar on Monday.
Farmers and workers continued their agitation against the Electricity Amendment Bill on Monday, holding protests across the district for the third consecutive day under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM). Demonstrators burnt effigies of the government at several locations.

KMM leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said protests were held at nearly 750 places, targeting both the Central and Punjab governments. He added that people from many villages responded strongly to the call for three days of state-wide demonstrations. Large gatherings of farmers and labourers were witnessed, during which effigies were burnt to oppose the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2025.

Pandher warned that if the draft becomes law, the electricity sector will shift into private hands. “Like private hospitals, schools, and transport services, private electricity companies will work for profit, not public welfare,” he said, adding that this would make electricity prohibitively expensive for ordinary consumers.

He further alleged that the BJP-led Central Government is weakening the powers of the states, calling the trend dangerous and unacceptable. He said the draft bill would allow private companies to collect electricity bills and eventually eliminate all subsidies. Although sectors like the Railways have been temporarily exempted, Pandher claimed they too would face the impact later.

He added that the push for prepaid electricity meters by both the Central and Punjab governments is part of the same policy, aimed at easing bill recovery for private companies. “Electricity was once a state subject, then moved to the concurrent list, and now the Centre wants full control through this new law,” he said.

Pandher criticised the Punjab Government for remaining silent on the issue, calling its stance mysterious and concerning.

