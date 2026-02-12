Farmers, workers protest Central Govt policies in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

A protest was held here on Thursday following a nationwide call given by central trade unions and the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, wherein workers and farmers participated in large numbers and staged a massive rally at Bhandari Bridge, criticising the policies of the Central Government.

Employees from various Centre and state government departments joined the strike. Factory, bank, electricity, roadways, telecom, postal and insurance services were affected by the protest. Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, mid-day meal workers, auto drivers and private transport workers extended support to the cause.

Farmer unions — including Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha, Kirti Kisan Union and other groups — under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, as well as farm labour unions, took part in the rally.

Several leaders addressed the gathering, strongly criticising Central policies. Speakers demanded that the four recent Labour Codes passed by the Centre be repealed.

They also demanded the withdrawal of the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and other policies they claimed were “anti-worker”.

Among other key demands were fixing minimum wages at Rs 26,000 per month, restoring the Old Pension Scheme, regularising contractual and outsourced workers, and ensuring regular recruitment in government departments. The protesters also demanded the regularisation of Anganwadi, ASHA and mid-day meal workers.

The unions opposed 100 per cent foreign investment in insurance companies, and sought restoration of several workers’ welfare schemes.

They also demanded the formation of a welfare board for domestic workers, and the acceptance of demands of gig workers.

Trade union leader Amarjit Singh Asal said the huge response to the protest call signalled that people stood against government policies.

He alleged that the government was working as an “agent of the corporate houses”, and was ignoring justified demands of the working class.

Union govt’s effigy burnt in Tarn Taran

A strike call by central trade unions received huge support from various organisations in Tarn Taran on Thursday. Farmers, labourers, employees, pensioners, ASHAs, mid-day meal workers, and Anganwadi workers were among the protesters.

The rally held at the local Gandhi Municipal Park was addressed by leaders of various organisations, who spoke the policies of the Central Government.

They claimed the Centre had proven completely unsuccessful in protecting the interests of workers.

Leaders said, today, the working class of the country had become exhausted.

During the protest, an effigy of the Central Government was burnt, with leaders alleging that the Centre was cheating the working class of the country by forcibly implementing “anti-people” policies.

Speakers described the four recent Labour Codes as moves against the working community, saying the PM Modi-led government was destroying the entire power sector of the country, and handing over the agricultural sector to capitalists.

The government wanted to push the working class to the margins, they added.