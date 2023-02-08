Farming workshop at KCVAS

Amritsar, February 7
An International Workshop on 'Strategies for Better Productivity in Dairy and Goat Farming" was organised at Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) today. The workshop was organised in collaboration with PUM Netherlands Senior Experts, a body promoting entrepreneurship in the dairy sector.
The expert delegates presented possibilities of new enterprises of small and medium sized sustainable farming.
