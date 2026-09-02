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Home / Amritsar / Father booked for killing 19-year-old daughter, burying body in backyard in Amritsar

Father booked for killing 19-year-old daughter, burying body in backyard in Amritsar

The incident came to light after the victim’s mother, Sarabjit Kaur, grew suspicious when her daughter Navneet Kaur stopped responding to her phone calls

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 06:36 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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A 19-year-old girl was allegedly killed by her father, who then buried her body in a three-foot-deep pit behind their house in Mattewal police station area here.

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The incident came to light after the victim’s mother, Sarabjit Kaur, grew suspicious when her daughter Navneet Kaur stopped responding to her phone calls. According to the mother, Navneet had called her on August 31 and told her that her father was digging a pit in the backside of the house.

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She could not contact her daughter thereafter.

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The woman told the police that her husband had been suspicious of their daughter’s conduct and would frequently quarrel with her. She also alleged that he had threatened Navneet and asked her to leave the house.

The family had reportedly been facing disputes over their elder daughter, who had married after eloping around eight months ago.

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According to police, when Sarabjit Kaur reached the spot on Wednesday and noticed fresh earth at the place where her daughter had reportedly said a pit was being dug, her suspicion deepened. She informed the police, following which a JCB was used to excavate the spot and the body of Navneet Kaur was recovered.

Daljit Singh, SHO Mattewal police station said that the body of deceased was taken into possession and further proceedings initiated.

He said Sarabjit Kaur had given a statement alleging that her husband had killed their daughter one or two days earlier and buried her body.

Police have registered a case against the father on the basis of her statement.

The accused allegedly fled after the incident and police teams are conducting raids to arrest him. The exact cause of death and circumstances leading to the alleged killing will be established during the investigation and post-mortem examination, SHO said.

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