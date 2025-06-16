DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Amritsar / Father-daughter duo gets invite for criminology meet

Father-daughter duo gets invite for criminology meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Pathankot, Updated At : 10:40 AM Jun 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Rakesh Sharma & Dr Madhuri Sharma.
Advertisement

A Pathankot-based father-daughter duo has made the city proud by being invited for the World Criminology Conference slated to be held at Sonipat from June 19 to 22.

Advertisement

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma, a renowned academician and the Principal of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Sujanpur, which is affiliated to GNDU, Amritsar, and Madhuri Sharma, will be delivering lectures during the coveted World Conference on Criminology which is being hosted by the OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

Madhuri Sharma is working as an assistant professor of criminal justice in Wilson College, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, USA. She will present her paper on the controversial topic of bulldozer justice and its ramifications across the world. While speaking to TNS, Madhuri said such demolitions commenced in 2017 when CM Yogi Adityanath was the CM of UP during his first term. “These demolitions decimate the fundamental right to shelter as included in Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” she said.

Advertisement

Dr Rakesh Mohan will be chairing two sessions on cyber-crime and digital threats and increasing dependence on digital technology.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts