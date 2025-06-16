Father-daughter duo gets invite for criminology meet

A Pathankot-based father-daughter duo has made the city proud by being invited for the World Criminology Conference slated to be held at Sonipat from June 19 to 22.

Dr Rakesh Mohan Sharma, a renowned academician and the Principal of Guru Nanak Dev University College, Sujanpur, which is affiliated to GNDU, Amritsar, and Madhuri Sharma, will be delivering lectures during the coveted World Conference on Criminology which is being hosted by the OP Jindal Global University, Sonipat.

Madhuri Sharma is working as an assistant professor of criminal justice in Wilson College, Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, USA. She will present her paper on the controversial topic of bulldozer justice and its ramifications across the world. While speaking to TNS, Madhuri said such demolitions commenced in 2017 when CM Yogi Adityanath was the CM of UP during his first term. “These demolitions decimate the fundamental right to shelter as included in Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” she said.

Dr Rakesh Mohan will be chairing two sessions on cyber-crime and digital threats and increasing dependence on digital technology.