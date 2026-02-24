DT
Home / Amritsar / Father kept waiting for phone call as Jharkhand air crash cut short Amritsar man’s dream career

Father kept waiting for phone call as Jharkhand air crash cut short Amritsar man’s dream career

31-year-old pilot Swarajdeep Singh killed in the air ambulance crash on Monday evening

article_Author
Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:22 PM Feb 24, 2026 IST
Gloom enveloped the Gobind Nagar area on Sultanwind Road here on Monday night as the news of 31-year-old local pilot Swarajdeep Singh’s death in an air ambulance crash in Jharkhand spread.

The aircraft crashed while operating a medical emergency flight, leaving behind no survivors.

Swarajdeep had joined a private firm dealing with medical emergency services in New Delhi seven months ago. He married two years ago and has a four-month-old son.

His grieving father, Amrik Singh, said Swarajdeep left home for work two days ago. “Around 6 pm on Monday, he spoke to his mother and told her that he would again call up after landing,” he said.

It was his routine to call up the family before the take-off and after the landing. The family waited for his call around 7 pm, but did not receive it and by 10 pm his phone was found switched off.

“While waiting for his call, I turned on the television. The news of the crash was all over, and Swarajdeep’s name was among the dead,” said the father.

The family said Swarajdeep dreamt of becoming a pilot since childhood. Even after completing the aviation course, he did not get a job for long and supported himself by giving tuitions. About seven months ago, he got employed with the medical aviation company.

The family said he did not wish to stay away from home for long and was looking for an opportunity to work with an aviation firm in Amritsar.

As word spread around 10.30 pm on Monday, grief spread in the neighbourhood. Wailing relatives and shocked neighbours gathered at the family house.

As a grief-stricken family tries to come to terms with their loss, Swarajdeep's mortal remains are expected to reach Amritsar on Wednesday morning.

