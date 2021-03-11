Father-son duo booked for attacking pet dog

Amritsar, May 7
A pet dog (labrador) was injured in an assault by two persons at Ladhar village on Saturday. A land dispute was stated to be the reason behind the incident.
The duo, Jaswant Singh and his son Jaibir Singh, both residents of the same village, were booked after an animal protection group led by Dr Rohan Mehra came to know about this and a complaint was lodged with the police in this connection.
Gurmit Kaur, owner of the dog, told the police on Wednesday her sons left for their work and she and her husband were at home. They were sitting beneath trees outside house when Jaswant and his son came on a bike. They challenged that they would plough the agriculture land of Joginder with their tractor and started abusing him.
She said the dog started barking. On this, Jaibir hit it with a weapon leaving it badly injured. They had a land dispute with the accused which was the reason behind the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani
As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...
19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory
Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...
Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack
Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...
Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes
Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...
Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards
Students not able to access Internet on the device