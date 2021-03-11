Father-son duo booked for attacking pet dog

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 7



A pet dog (labrador) was injured in an assault by two persons at Ladhar village on Saturday. A land dispute was stated to be the reason behind the incident.

The duo, Jaswant Singh and his son Jaibir Singh, both residents of the same village, were booked after an animal protection group led by Dr Rohan Mehra came to know about this and a complaint was lodged with the police in this connection.

Gurmit Kaur, owner of the dog, told the police on Wednesday her sons left for their work and she and her husband were at home. They were sitting beneath trees outside house when Jaswant and his son came on a bike. They challenged that they would plough the agriculture land of Joginder with their tractor and started abusing him.

She said the dog started barking. On this, Jaibir hit it with a weapon leaving it badly injured. They had a land dispute with the accused which was the reason behind the incident.