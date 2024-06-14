Father-son duo receive extortion calls for Rs 50 lakh

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 13

Gangsters have demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from Bhikhiwind residents fathers-son duo. Both have also been threatened to be killed in case they denied to oblige the extortionists.

The victim, identified as Jaskaran Singh Sandhu, in his statement recorded with the Bhikhwind police stated that he and his father Gurmej Singh Sandhu have been receiving threat calls from miscreants on the WhatsApp for Rs 50 lakh and were being threatened to be killed in case they failed to oblige them.

The Bhikhiwind police have registered a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the ndian Penal Code (IPC) in this regard here on Wednesday.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran