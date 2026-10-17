Father-son duo was in touch with Pak smuggler under pseudonym ‘Chacha’: Amritsar Police

The seizure of an assault rifle, two hand grenades and sophisticated pistols has once again put a spotlight on how drug addicts are easily being lured into the cross-border trafficking of drugs, arms and explosives for easy money and drugs.

The father-son duo, Gurpreet Singh and Jaskaran Singh, residents of Ballarwal village in Ajnala, who were among the five persons arrested by the Counter Intelligence with the weapon consignment, did not have any previous criminal record.

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Gurpreet Singh is a

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drug addict, said Counter Intelligence Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderdeep Singh. The family owns around two acres of agricultural land in the border village.

This is not the first instance wherein a drug addict was nabbed. In the previous instances, including murderous attacks on police officials and police establishments, a majority of those arrested or killed in police encounters were hooked to “chitta”.

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The investigation into the module revealed that the accused were allegedly in touch with a Pakistan-based smuggler operating under the pseudonym “Chacha”.

The five accused, including a father-son duo, were produced in a local court, which remanded them in three-day police custody for further interrogation.

Other accused arrested in the case include Veenu, a resident of Sagarpur in Batala; Amritpal Singh, a resident of Rasulpur village in Batala; and Gaurav Masih, a

resident of Gounspura village in Batala.

Among the weapons recovered include a .30-bore assault rifle, two hand grenades, 13 foreign-made pistols and 25 live cartridges. The recovered weapons included four 9-mm Glock pistols and nine .30-bore pistols. Two motorcycles allegedly used for transporting the consignments were also impounded.

According to the police, the father-son duo had allegedly been retrieving consignments of arms, ammunition and explosives dropped by drones from across the border on the instructions of the foreign-based smuggler. They were to deliver the consignment to their associates near Teri village in Ajnala when they were intercepted following a tip off.

A case under the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell police station in Amritsar.