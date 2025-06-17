DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Father’s Day celebrated with warmth

Father’s Day celebrated with warmth

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:24 AM Jun 17, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Students celebrate Father’s Day online. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School, Tarn Taran, under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar, celebrated Father’s Day with great enthusiasm and warmth. A series of heartfelt online activities were organized to honour and appreciate the contributions of fathers in every child’s life.

Students from Nursery to Grade XII enthusiastically participated in various age-appropriate activities. Young learners from Nursery to Class I shared beautiful selfies with their fathers. Students from Classes II to V created charming thank-you cards filled with sweet messages.

Learners of Classes VI to VIII expressed their gratitude by writing emotional thank-you letters, while senior students from Classes IX to XII showcased their creativity by crafting handmade gifts for their fathers as tokens of love.

On the occasion, Harjit Singh, Gurinder Singh, Navjot Singh and Randeep Singh, members of the managing committee, extended their heartfelt wishes to all fathers and appreciated the school’s efforts in nurturing emotional bonds between students and parents. Principal Satwant Singh Bains said such initiatives are meant to showcase the unconditional love and strength of fathers.

