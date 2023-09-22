Fazilka man nabbed with 1 kg of heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 21

The Amritsar rural police have arrested a drug peddler, identified as Gurmeet Singh of Mahatam Nagar in Fazilka district, with 1-kg heroin. He was arrested by a police patrol party from near the Sarangra village T-point.

The police said the accused was travelling in a car when he was signalled to stop. He tried to flee away from the car, but was overpowered by the police party. During search, the police recovered 1.015kg of heroin and Rs 1,500 cash from him.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him and further investigations were underway to establish his backward and forward links.

