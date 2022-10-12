F&CC approval to works worth crores

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation unanimously approved development works worth crores of rupees here on Monday.

Approved projects In the F&CC meeting, works of civil and operation and maintenance (O&M) departments of various wards of the city were approved, including widening of roads, interlocking tiles on streets and construction of sidewalks along the roads. Apart from this, funds for work of super sucker machines and desilting of sewerage were also sanctioned.

Under the chairmanship of Mayor Karamjit Singh, a meeting of the F&CC of the MC was held to expedite development works of Amritsar city.

On the occasion, Mayor Karamjit Singh directed the officers that every councillor should be respected and development work of each ward should be done without any discrimination. The work plan should be prepared after discussion with area councillors. The Mayor said there would be no shortage of funds for development works.

In the meeting, Joint Commissioner Deepjot Kaur, Superintending Engineers Satinder Kumar, Dapinder Sandhu, Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineers Bhalinder Singh, Manjit Singh, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, Secretary Daljit Singh and other officials were also present.