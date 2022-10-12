F&CC approval to works worth crores

Amritsar, October 11
The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation unanimously approved development works worth crores of rupees here on Monday.
Approved projects
In the F&CC meeting, works of civil and operation and maintenance (O&M) departments of various wards of the city were approved, including widening of roads, interlocking tiles on streets and construction of sidewalks along the roads. Apart from this, funds for work of super sucker machines and desilting of sewerage were also sanctioned.
Under the chairmanship of Mayor Karamjit Singh, a meeting of the F&CC of the MC was held to expedite development works of Amritsar city.
In the F&CC meeting, works of civil and operation and maintenance (O&M) departments of various wards of the city were approved, including widening of roads, interlocking tiles on streets and construction of sidewalks along the roads.
Apart from this, funds for work of super sucker machines and desilting of sewerage were also sanctioned.
On the occasion, Mayor Karamjit Singh directed the officers that every councillor should be respected and development work of each ward should be done without any discrimination. The work plan should be prepared after discussion with area councillors. The Mayor said there would be no shortage of funds for development works.
In the meeting, Joint Commissioner Deepjot Kaur, Superintending Engineers Satinder Kumar, Dapinder Sandhu, Sandeep Singh, Executive Engineers Bhalinder Singh, Manjit Singh, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar, Secretary Daljit Singh and other officials were also present.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
UIDAI urges document updation for Aadhaar numbers issued over 10 years back
The govt agency says the updation can be done online as well...
US Treasury Secretary to visit India in November
The announcement by Yellen comes as she meets her Indian cou...
7 of family injured in LPG cylinder blast in Rohtak
The house was also damaged in the blast