F&CC approves projects worth crores

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, January 2

Development works estimated to cost crores were approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation during a meeting held here on Monday.

Held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, the necessary projects were immediately endorsed. Most approvals were granted for work to be carried out in the civil, health, operation and maintainance (O&M) departments besides those deemed necessary.

In the meeting, the annual repair and maintenance of water supply and sewerage in different wards of the five Assembly constituencies of the city, replacement of old sewerage and water supply lines, construction of manhole chambers, operation and maintenance of tubewells were taken up. The items on agenda include construction, reserve prices of parking stands etc.

Keeping in mind the unabated menace of street dogs in the city, the project of dog sterilisation was also approved. In addition, the health department was asked to issue new tenders according to the revised rates of dog sterilisation. The meeting anticipated that the menace of stray dogs being faced by residents in the five constituencies of the city would be resolved on priority basis.

At the beginning of the meeting, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh handed over bouquets to the Mayor. The Mayor also prayed for the development of the MC in the new year. Among others, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakhshi, Deputy Mayor Yunus Kumar, councillors Vikas Soni and Gurjit Kaur, Dapinder Sandhu, Sandeep Singh, Satinder Kumar, Bhalinder Singh, Manjit Singh, SS Malli, Rajinder Singh Mardi, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and secretary Daljit Singh were present in the meeting.