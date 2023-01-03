F&CC approves projects worth crores

Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, January 2
Development works estimated to cost crores were approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation during a meeting held here on Monday.
Held under the chairmanship of Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, the necessary projects were immediately endorsed. Most approvals were granted for work to be carried out in the civil, health, operation and maintainance (O&M) departments besides those deemed necessary.
In the meeting, the annual repair and maintenance of water supply and sewerage in different wards of the five Assembly constituencies of the city, replacement of old sewerage and water supply lines, construction of manhole chambers, operation and maintenance of tubewells were taken up. The items on agenda include construction, reserve prices of parking stands etc.
Keeping in mind the unabated menace of street dogs in the city, the project of dog sterilisation was also approved. In addition, the health department was asked to issue new tenders according to the revised rates of dog sterilisation. The meeting anticipated that the menace of stray dogs being faced by residents in the five constituencies of the city would be resolved on priority basis.
At the beginning of the meeting, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh handed over bouquets to the Mayor. The Mayor also prayed for the development of the MC in the new year. Among others, Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh, Senior Deputy Mayor Raman Bakhshi, Deputy Mayor Yunus Kumar, councillors Vikas Soni and Gurjit Kaur, Dapinder Sandhu, Sandeep Singh, Satinder Kumar, Bhalinder Singh, Manjit Singh, SS Malli, Rajinder Singh Mardi, Health Officer Dr Kiran Kumar and secretary Daljit Singh were present in the meeting.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...