F&CC nod to development works in Amritsar

Amritsar, December 8
The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation held a meeting today. The meeting was presided over by Mayor Karamjit Singh. The committee members unanimously sanctioned funds for the development of the city for the G-20 summit.
In the meeting, the recarpeting of roads, installation of interlocking tiles in streets, replacement of old sewerage lines and water supply lines, development of parks, buying road sweeping machines for road cleaning, buying super-sucker machines, installation of tubewells for water supply, installation of high-mast lights and construction of toilets at crematorium of Guru Ki Wadali got approvals.
