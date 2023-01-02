F&CC to discuss development projects in meeting today in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 1

The meeting of the Municipal Corporation Finance and Contract Committee is going to be held on Monday. Several development projects worth crores of rupees are expected to get the nod of the F&CC.

The extension of the dog sterilisation project will be discussed in the meeting. There are more than 50,000 stray dogs in the city, out of which only 7,000 dogs were sterilised in the past. The extension of the project would be proposed, with the goal of sterilising 20,000 more dogs would be proposed. The Punjab government has revised the cost of sterilisation of each dog from Rs 900 to Rs 1,597. The project is expected to get the approval of the F&CC during the meeting.

There are various other projects which would be proposed by the Municipal Corporation regarding the G-20 summit, in which the tendering process to install road lights on all the main roads of the city at a cost of Rs 4.3 crore would be presented to for approval. The reserve prices of those parking lots of the Municipal Corporation will also be reduced, as no contractor is willing to get the contract. The price of the parking lots would be revised.

Besides, the laying down of sewage lines, water supply line, chamber frame, the replacement of old sewer and water supply lines, the installation of interlocking tiles on both sides of roads under the National Clean Air Programme and development projects related to the civil wing will be presented for approval.

During the F&CC meeting on December 8, around 45 agenda items were placed for approval. Projects pertaining to the development of the Gurdwara Shaheedan Sahib Sky Walk Plaza, parks, water supply-sewer lines, operation maintenance of tubewells, the reduction in reserve price of Bhandari Bridge parking lot were approved in the meeting.