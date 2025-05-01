DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / FCI Chairman assesses wheat purchase in Amritsar

FCI Chairman assesses wheat purchase in Amritsar

He takes an opportunity to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 01, 2025 IST
The FCI Chairman in Amritsar.
The Food Corporation of India (FCI) Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Ashutosh Agnihotri, reviewed the purchase of wheat in markets of the district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, they reached Jandiala Mandi where they discussed in detail the arrival of wheat, purchase of wheat and gathered farmers’ feedback on the arrangements.

They expressed satisfaction over the procurement arrangements and instructed the authorities to ensure that they carry out the lifting of the purchased goods efficiently at the earliest.

On the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jyoti Bala from the district administration welcomed them on their arrival.

Director Food Vrinder Sharma, District Food Supply Controller Amanjit Singh Sandhu, District Market Officer Amandeep Singh and other department officials were also present.

Meanwhile, Ashutosh took an opportunity to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and later offered tributes to the martyrs at the Jallianwala Bagh. Later, they also visited Sri Durgiana temple.

