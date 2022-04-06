February 19 double murder case: No breakthrough even after questioning over 300 suspects

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 5

The investigations in the double murder case that rocked the city on February 19 has apparently met a dead end.

Reason: Despite questioning around 300 persons, the police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

Rishabh Sharma and Jagdish Nayyar were stabbed by unidentified persons who fled after snatching their bike. One of the victims Dikshit Sharma had escaped with minor injuries following assault.

Abhimanyu Rana, Assistant Commissioner of Police, who was supervising the probe in the case, said during over a month-long investigation, police teams questioned around 300 persons and shown the pictures of thousands of criminal elements active in the border range, but there was no clues about the perpetrators.

“We are not saying that the investigations are closed. In fact, inquiry is still under progress in the case,” he said.

During probe, the police have tracked the location of the bike till Putlighar Chowk. But after that point, there was no progress. The police had found the CCTV grab of the incident, but it was blur and the accused were beyond recognition. On the statement of their friend Dikshit Sharma, the police had booked unidentified persons for murder and robbery.

Dikshit told the police that late on February 19 evening he went to the house of Rishabh of Kathian Wala Bazaar in Katra Mehar Singh, where his friend Jagdish Nayyar of Jammu also arrived. He said Rishabh had drinks at his house. Around 3.30am and left for his house on bike. He said as he was going home, a stray dog bit him. He called him to inform about it. He said he and Jagdish reached the spot and while they were taking him to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital to get him vaccinated, around 4.15am, Rishabh stopped to answer the call of nature near Chitra Talkies.

In the meantime, three unidentified persons came from Rambagh Chowk and entered into a scuffle with him. They attacked Rishabh with sharp weapons. As Jagdish tried to save him, they stabbed him in the stomach. They snatched Rishabh’s bike and fled from the spot.