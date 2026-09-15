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Home / Amritsar / Fed up with every-day protests, residents in Amritsar want Bhandari overbridge out of bounds

Fed up with every-day protests, residents in Amritsar want Bhandari overbridge out of bounds

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:27 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Residents say blockades on the overbridge choke roads.
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Back-to-back protests on the Bhandari railway overbridge have left locals fuming. Going through inconvenience for no fault of theirs, residents want protesters to keep off the overbridge.

A local, Ravinder Kumar, said striking organisations should not hold the public to ransom. Blockades on the overbridge choke city roads that too during peak hours.

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He added that in 2013, following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the district administration had earmarked sites at the district and subdivisional levels for rallies and protests.

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The High Court had ruled that protests or rallies held elsewhere would be considered a serious offence.

Years have passed since, but nothing changed.

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Sumit Singh, a retired railway employee, said frequent protests and demonstrations on the ovebridge paralysed the city as the bridge connected the old walled city with the civil lines.

The residents said they had witnessed two protests on the bridge within a fortnight.

A local recalled urging the administration to declare the bridge as a no protest zone.

“Daily commuters and local bodies approached the authorities with the solution, but the latter did not do much in this direction,” another local added.

People need to know that such blockades or protests only make commuters suffer.

On the issue, former Cabinet minister Lakshmi Kanta Chawla said the locals’ demand for a permanent fix should be looked into.

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