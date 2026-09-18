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Home / Amritsar / Fed up with ‘no response’, farmers block tracks in Amritsar

Fed up with ‘no response’, farmers block tracks in Amritsar

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:08 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Members of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha block railway tracks at Devidaspura village near Jandiala Guru on Thursday
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Disrupting rail traffic for six hours, farmers in large numbers squatted on the railway tracks at Devidaspura village near Jandiala Guru on Thursday.

On the call given by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, farmers associated with the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee and other farm organisations had been protesting outside the residence of Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO for the past few days.

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Awaiting a clear response from the government, the farmers said all they wanted was the authorities’ assurance. Fed up with the long wait, the farmers shifted their protest to the Devidaspura tracks on Wednesday night.

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Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher alleged that police teams had visited the houses of several farm leaders and tried to stop them from reaching the protest site. Despite this, a large number of farmers reached Devidaspura.

The farmers had set a noon deadline for the government to respond to their demands. They had made it clear that they would block railway tracks in case the authorities concerned failed to give them any assurance.

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Amritsar Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh and senior police officials reached the spot and held talks with the farm leaders. But to no avail. The farmers then moved onto the railway tracks and squatted there from around 12 noon to 6 pm.

Only a few trains were affected, with some being stopped or diverted.

After several rounds

of talks, an understanding was reached between

the administration and the farm leaders. During the meeting, it was concluded that a meeting between farm leaders and the Agriculture Minister, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, would be held in Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh, on September 24.

As for the assistance to families of farmers and farm labourers who died

by suicide due to debt,

the Amritsar Deputy Commissioner said he had taken

up the matter with the government.

He assured the protesters that the families of farmers would be provided Rs 3 lakh and families of farm labourers Rs 2 lakh

within a month.

The administration promised to give jobs and compensation to the families

of farmers and workers who had died during the

farmers’ agitation within

a month.

The farmers were told that cases related to stubble burning, police and railways would be taken up and resolved during the meeting with the government.

Following the assurances, the farmers vacated the tracks around 6 pm.

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