Fee hike & extended draw for Verka booths baffle applicants in Amritsar

Applicants for Verka booths have been left bemused after Verka Milk Plant changed its allotment norms through a recent corrigendum, having already invited expression for interest regarding allotment of booths across the district.

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Through a corrigendum published on March 14, it was intimated that the deadline for the submission of application forms, and the date for displaying site-wise eligible candidates had been extended to March 30.

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Earlier, the deadline to submit the application form along with Rs 25,000 earnest money was in September 2025. An applicant had to shell out Rs 590 along with the GST to buy a form.

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An applicant, on condition of anonymity, said the change in norms after the submission of forms along with earnest money

had shocked him, and made him suspicious about the intent of the authorities concerned.

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He said the authorities must ensure that the authenticity of the procedure is maintained.

He added that, on the successful allotment of draw, an allottee would have to pay for an electric connection, GST number, FSSAI license and invest in buying products. He said, in this way, allottees’ working capital would stretch.

These vends were to be issued for three years. Some vends were reserved for war widows, milk producers, women heading households, and handicapped persons (with over 50 per cent disability).

The draw of lots was to be held in February 2026, but it was not organised.

The applicant added that authorities at Verka Milk Plant had rang up all applicants to inform them that the security fee had been increased to Rs 50,000, instructing them to deposit the ‘remaining’ Rs 25,000 at the office.

The period of allotment had been increased from three to five years, authorities added.

Sandeep Singh, marketing manager, Verka Milk Plant, said no violation of procedure was done by extending the final date and increasing the earnest amount and security fee for the vends.

He added that it was duly mentioned in the first form that the procedure could be changed before the holding of the draw.

He said Verka Milk Plant already had 65 vends across the city, and, through the draw of lots, wished to add 85 more.

He said only 144 applications had been submitted by September, and extending the date for submission of forms evinced interest from another 103 applicants.

He added that, since the final date now fell on March 30, the plant felt more applicants would participate in it.

He said applicants, who were to shell out Rs 1.50 lakh for a vend, would now have to pay Rs 3 lakh per vend.

He added that this was done as the size of each vend was increased from 10’x10’ to 12’x12’, and its design was modernised.