Felling of tree in Golden Avenue area raises many an eyebrow

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 11

Environmentalists and city residents were shocked to find a fully grown tree chopped off on the main road of Golden Avenue here on Wednesday. The road is officially called Water Works Road, which leads to the historic Challih Khoo, also known as Rose Garden and Leisure Valley.

Earlier, some trees were axed to pave way for the construction of a commercial building and others removed just to offer a clear view of the facade of hotels.

Jashnpreet Singh, a resident, said it was disheartening to find a tree chopped off. He said hundreds of saplings were being planted every month, but not all of them managed to grow to be a full-fledged tree.

Employees of the Education Department and a public school first noticed the tree lying on the roadside in the morning. They alerted other residents.

MC Commissioner Rahul Kumar said he directed the staff concerned to take relevant action in this regard. He said staff had been told to ensure that such incident did not take place again.