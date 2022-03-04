Fellow inmates claim innocence

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, March 3

A day after the mysterious death of jail inmate, identified as Davinder Singh, a video of two fellow prisoners has surfaced on Thursday, in which they claimed that their dispute with the deceased was settled, while it was the jail officials who thrashed him badly.

In the video, the two prisoners said though they had a quarrel with Davinder, it ended following mutual compromise. They said it were the jail staff, led by a deputy superintendent of jail, who took Davinder out and thrashed him. They alleged that they were now being made a scapegoat and being accused of thrashing him. As a result, he sustained injuries, which ultimately led to his death.

The jail officials had already refuted the allegations while pointing out that Davinder had a quarrel with other jail inmates, in which he sustained injuries.

The family members, who held a demonstration outside the Government Medical College, where the body has been kept for post-mortem, also accused the jail administration for thrashing the deceased.

The post-mortem was conducted in presence of a judicial magistrate by a board of doctors from Government Medical College here on Wednesday. Perneet Singh Dhillon, Station House Officer, Islamabad police station, said appropriate action would be taken after the report of judicial magistrate. He said for now, inquest proceedings under Section 176 of the Criminal Procedure Code have begun.

Just before his death, Davinder had also accused three jail staff including a deputy superintendent and guards of thrashing him with sticks on his head and leg. A video from the hospital was also circulated on social media. He was admitted to the local Civil Hospital on February 17. Davinder Singh had been facing a case under the NDPS Act and was lodged in jail.

Davinder’s brother Satnam Singh had demanded registration of criminal case against the jail staff for ‘torturing’ him.