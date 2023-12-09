Ferozepur district team shine in tug-of-war championship

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 8

The Ferozepur district team bagged the state championship in the 67th Inter-district School Games in the tug-of-war event on the final day of the five-day competition held at the local SD College which concluded here today. District Education Officer Kawaljit Singh Dhanju gave away the prizes to the winners as the chief guest at the function.

District Sports Coordinator Jugraj Singh informed that the district teams of Barnala, Ludhiana and Fazilka got the second, third and fourth position, respectively. Dhanju congratulated the winners and called upon students to take part in sports proving true the adage, ‘healthy mind in a healthy body’. The prize distribution function was attended by principal Paramjit Singh, Maninder Singh, Jatinderpal Singh and others.

