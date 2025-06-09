Ferozepur Division of Rlys nets Rs 3 crore

Northern Railway’s Ferozepur division earned a revenue of over Rs three crore, including the Amritsar Railway station, through ticket checking drives in May.

The ticket checking teams of Ferozepur Division conducted intensive ticket checking in trains to curb ticketless and irregular travel to provide comfortable travel and better services to all genuine rail users. During the checking drives during May, Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Sahu said a total of 42,322 passengers were found travelling without tickets or irregularly by the ticket checking staff and Chief Ticket Inspectors of the Division imposed a total fine of Rs 03.04 crore.

In May, the Head office had given the target of Rs 2.79 crore to Ferozepur Division to earn revenue through ticket checking but as a result of the collective efforts of the ticket checking staff of the Division, nine percent more revenue was earned.

Sahu said regular checking was done at the main stations of the division to keep the railway stations clean and to stop the general public from spreading dirt at the stations and to make them aware of cleanliness. As a result, over Rs 56,000 were recovered from 359 passengers in the month of April for spreading dirt on railway station premises (Anti-Littering Act).

The Divisional Railway Manager asserted that ticket checking campaigns will continue in the division and its main objective was to improve the sale of railway tickets and to ensure that no passenger travel without a ticket.

Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Paramdeep Singh Saini said travelling without ticket or with irregular ticket is a punishable offence. He appealed to the railway passengers to always travel with a valid ticket.