Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, October 12

With winter fast approaching and the festival season about to begin, the demand for sweets and other food items in the market has started to increase but the health department, instead of ensuring availability of quality and hygienic food, has limited itself to collecting routine samples only.

As the demand for sweets continues to increase and would reach its peak near Diwali, the chances of unscrupulous elements trying to take advantage of the situation also increases.

A look at the past achievements of the district health department reveals that over the years, it has busted a large number of illegal food manufacturing units, synthetic milk factories, illegal water bottling plants and seized huge quantities of khoya transported for sale from other districts.

But most likely, these are long forgotten achievements as the department has failed to make any such seizures in the post-Covid period. Presently, the health teams seem satisfied with collecting food samples only.

While the officials of the department are yet to show the same enthusiasm in conducting raids on illegal food manufacturing units, residents demand that no compromise should be made when it comes to the health of the people. They have sought that instead of collecting samples, an extensive drive to check the quality of food being sold in the city is the need of the hour.

If the large seizure of food items in the past, especially khoya, used to make most sweets is any indicator, chances are that only a handful of sweet makers might be using pure and healthy ingredients.

The department had also unveiled in the past the practice of making large quantities of sweets a month or two before Diwali and then storing it in cold storage, meant for keeping potatoes and peas. However, the department has failed to make any such claims in recent times, especially after the Covid pandemic.

An official of the department said that inspections are continuing frequently at food businesses. “In fact, the department collected 11 samples of food items from different shops on Wednesday,” said the official.