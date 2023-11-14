Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, November 13

Though the state government is setting up a treatment plant and installing supply line to provide 24x7 canal-based water to city dwellers, a large number of people can be seen throwing puja (worship) material like garlands, clothes, plastic waste and sacks into the Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC) at Taran Wala Pul and Vallah. During the ongoing festival season, the flow of litter has increased. Heavy littering can be seen near all the bridges over Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC). The residents dumped earthen pots, garlands, puja material, gunny bags, plastic material, pictures of and idols of gods and goddesses. The practice of throwing these in running water has ruined all the efforts being made by Baba Kashmir Singh, Dera Kar Sewa Bhuri Wale, for the beautification of canal. The volunteers of Dera Kar Sewa have been trying to motivate people against polluting river bodies but local residents appear to have been apathetic towards the same.

Polluting a water body is an offence but the district administration doesn’t take action. Most people immersing puja material were not aware that putting any such material in a water body is an offence.

“The irrigation department has reduced supply in the canal as there is no use of water in the fields. As soon as the irrigation department releases water in the canal, plastic bags and sacks would reach the fields with the flow of water. The plastic is non-degradable and harms the crops. The government should strictly stop littering in the canals,” said Hardev Singh, a farmer.