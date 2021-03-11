Few takers for foot overbridges on GT Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

Foot overbridges (FOBs) raised to assist pedestrians to cross the busy one-way GT Road have become a favourite shelter for street urchins. Though the government has set up Raen Baseras to provide them safe and hygienic stay, they prefer to encroach upon public utilities.

The FOBs are still not hit with commuters. Constructed under the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), these bridges were constructed on the stretch of the GT Road from the railway link road to the Naraingarh bypass to facilitate safe and hassle-free passage to pedestrians to cross the busy one-way roads.

Lying unused and abandoned, street urchins and beggars are using these for personal use or as their homes. They indulge in smoking and other illegal activities here.

Another problem here is of heaps of garbage. Mostly these FOBs wear a deserted look as commuters refrain from using it.

Raised to provide a safe passage to pedestrians to cross the one-way busy road, people prefer to cross the busy roads on foot, risking their lives and impeding the flow of traffic. A number of residents can always be seen crossing a road instead of using an FOB. Pedestrians prefer to use gaps in the grills to cross the road.