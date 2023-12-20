Few takers for school transport launched by Punjab govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 19

The transport facility inaugurated by the state government in Schools of Eminence (SoE) has few takers as not many students are currently availing the service due to logistics and other factors.

Under the school transport facility, the state government would pay Rs 960 per student. An amount of Rs 240 will be charged from student as fee.

The state government has announced that the transport facility would be extended to more government schools. Under the pilot project, only two out of four SoE in the district are currently offering the transport facility to students. The SoE, Chheharta, and SoE, Mall Road, run one bus each. The SoE, Chheharta, has the maximum number of students who avail the school transport facility.

The buses ferry around 68 students from the SoE, Chheharta, and 26 from SoE, Mall Road. The SoE, Town Hall, and SoE, Jandiala Guru, have yet to start the transport service as not many students have opted for it. One of the reasons behind this could be that the SoE on Mall Road, at Town Hall and in Jandiala Guru do not have many students who commute from far off distances to schools.

The transport facility is receiving good response at the SoE, Chheharta, as it has several students commuting daily from Tarn Taran, and villages that included Sarai Amanat Khan, Meerankot and other places located at a distance of over 10 km.

Students of non-eminence schools too have now come forward to enrol for the school transport facility. According to officials of the District Education Department, the transport was arranged by school management committees. They said route permits, contract agreements and other logistics were finalised recently.

The transport service was launched in September earlier this year by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal at the SoE, Chheharta.

“Under the school transport facility, the state government would pay Rs 960 per student. An amount of Rs 240 will be charged from student as fee. Since the service is relatively new, it will take some time to pick up. We are encouraging students to avail the facility, especially to commute long distances during winters. We hope that in the next academic session, the school transport service will get a good response as admissions to SoE are likely to surge,” said Balraj Singh Dhillon, Deputy District Education Officer (DEO).

