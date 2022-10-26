FICCI chapter comes to aid of 3 prisoners, get them released

Amritsar, October 25
Offering a new lease of life beyond the prison quarter to undertrials and prisoners, who were languishing in jail due to lack of legal aid, FICCI FLO Amritsar has managed to get three persons released from Amritsar Central Jail on the occasion of Diwali.
FLO city chapter had initiated a campaign in August to mark the 75th year of Independence and had committed to make Diwali happy for those who had been waiting for release due to lack of legal representation. The FLO team led by chairperson Shikha Sareen had worked together with Dusri Duniya, a non-profit working with jail inmates, to provide free legal aid and help needy prisoners find a life of freedom from being behind bars.
The three male prisoners, who were released on Diwali, served time for petty theft and had been languishing in jail beyond their prison term.
“One of them was accused of stealing iron rods, another for stealing cash. They did not have enough money to pay the fine and engage a lawyer,” said Shikha.
