FICCI FLO Amritsar holds ‘Dare to Dream’ to honour diverse journeys of women

FICCI FLO, Amritsar, today hosted ‘Dare to Dream’, an event that honoured and acknowledged diverse journeys of women, who kept working on their dreams without pressure. Special guest for the evening was Sherriy Singh, winner of Mrs Universe 2025, who reminded women to not lose ambition regardless of time, age or conventions.

Sherriy gave a shout-out to women from small towns with big dreams. Sharing her journey, as she hails from a small town in Uttar Pradesh, she said she tried to improve herself and views of people around her, which helped her redefine representation for married women. “There are so many inspirational women whose stories reinforce the belief that aspiration has no timeline,” she said.

“Winning Mrs Universe was never just about a crown — it was about courage, discipline and believing that dreams do not expire. Platforms like FLO create the confidence for women to rise, no matter when they begin,” she said while addressing the women audience.

A moderated conversation between Mona Singh, chairperson, FLO Amritsar and Sherriy offered insight into resilience, reinvention and inner resolve.

The event also saw release of FLO anthem, “chhulenge aasmaan”. A key segment of the evening was dedicated to ‘Women of Wonder’ (WOW) — a recognition platform exclusively for FLO members. WOW honoured women who dared to dream and act in life, celebrating women who stepped into entrepreneurship, professional work and self-defined success after years of prioritising family and caregiving roles.