FICCI FLO Amritsar launches Phase 1 of Project Rizak

As part of its ongoing commitment to community empowerment, FICCI FLO Amritsar, led by its chairperson Mona Singh, initiated the first phase of Project Rizak with the distribution of monthly ration kits to widowed families associated with the Missiondeep

Education Trust.

This marked the formal launch of the monthly distribution drive, a key initiative under FLO Amritsar’s Year 8 theme – The Year of Infinity. Each kit was handed over following due verification and documentation, with families presenting their identification cards and signing receipts in acknowledgement. The team also interacted with the families, mostly run by women, who were facing economic challenges. Chairperson Mona Singh remarked, “Project Rizak reflects FLO’s enduring belief in purposeful action. These kits are not just about sustenance, but they are a message of solidarity and continued support. There was a quiet resilience in these women that needs to

Advertisement

be celebrated.”

The initiative will continue throughout the year with regular monthly distributions, reaffirming FICCI FLO Amritsar’s resolve to make a tangible impact at the

Advertisement

grassroots level.