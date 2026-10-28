FICCI FLO honours young sportspersons

Celebrating its ninth year under the theme ‘Navras’, FICCI FLO Amritsar brought together sporting excellence, compassion and determination to honour the city’s young sportspersons and support a rural empowerment initiative. Organised in collaboration with the Mukul Madhav Foundation (MMF), Amritsar Swadeshi Mills and the Amritsar Bicycle Club, the event highlighted the power of community support in encouraging young talent and empowering rural girls.

Held at Swadeshi Mills, the event brought together leading institutions, including JJS Innovations, Saint Soldier Elite Convent School, Majitha, and The Senior Study II, Amritsar, to honour more than 50 outstanding students who had brought laurels to the region through their achievements at the state and national levels.

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Special guest Dr Shravan Mehra, a distinguished medical professional and accomplished sportsperson, attended the event to inspire the young achievers. He emphasised the importance of discipline, good health and a passion for sports in achieving success.

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In a significant initiative aimed at promoting rural empowerment, bicycles were distributed to 20 schoolgirls from underprivileged backgrounds in nearby villages. Supported by the Mukul Madhav Foundation and Finolex, the initiative sought to provide the girls with a reliable means of transport to travel from their villages to school. The bicycles are expected to ease their daily commute and give them greater independence, enabling them to continue their education with confidence.

FICCI FLO Amritsar Chairperson Tannya Khanna said, “From honouring state-level trophies to putting wheels under young dreams, FLO Amritsar’s latest initiative successfully bridged athletic excellence with grassroots empowerment, leaving an enduring mark on the community.”