Fields submerged, Ajnala farmers stare at financial instability

Poor drainage network has cost farmers of Dujowal and Gillanwali villages in rural Ajnala huge losses. With hundreds of acres still submerged, they fear crop loss and severe financial crisis.

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The farmers said despite repeated requests, rainwater was not drained out of paddy fields.With the crops remaining submerged for long, the plants had started dying, they added.

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Harjinder Singh, a farmer said, “Last year, floods destroyed our crops and this year, rain. Even light showers become a cause of our worry.”

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He added that drains and nullahs must be cleared on a regular basis.

On learning about the plight of the farmers, senior Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Aujla, visited the affected villages to assess the extent of damage.

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During his visit, he inspected the waterlogged fields and interacted with the farmers, who demanded immediate government intervention.

Addressing the farmers, Aujla said it was the government’s responsibility to provide timely relief to cultivators affected by natural calamities.

He demanded that the administration should conduct a special crop damage survey (girdawari) in the affected villages and release adequate compensation without delay.

He also stressed the need for permanent and scientific measures to improve the drainage system in vulnerable areas.

Extending support to the farmers, Aujla said the latter’s grievances would be taken up with the state government and the district administration through MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

He said he would continue to stand with the farming community and raise their issues until affected farmers received compensation, and long-term solutions were implemented to safeguard their crops.